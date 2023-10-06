 
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Foxx mourns loss of longtime friend Keith Jefferson

Jamie Foxx is heartbroken over the death of his longtime friend and fellow actor Keith Jefferson.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Foxx announced the news of the death of his friend in a series of posts.

The picture shared by the actor featured him sitting beside his late friend who seemed unwell.

The actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend. He stated, "This one hurts. Keith, you have been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart has been pure and your love is immeasurable, you were an amazing soul."

Jamie continued, "We will all miss you dearly. It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

Jamie shared another picture, a throwback photo of him with Keith. He wrote, "Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you…ever since we met back in college."

He continued, "You have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith."

However, the star actor did not reveal the details of his friend's death. Jefferson's post from August 9 reveals that he was diagnosed with cancer.

