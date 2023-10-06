CHOKING: Millions of Slime Licker, Cocco Candy rolling candies recalled — months after child's death

Boxes of the recalled candy.—Candy Dynamics website

Candy Dynamics has announced the recall of 70 million "Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies" due to a potential choking hazard, with consumers advised not to use the recalled candy.

This product comprises a plastic bottle with a rolling ball containing sour liquid candy.



According to the recall notice issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission warning comes six months after a seven-year-old girl choked and died in New York after a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat.



Cocco Candy of Turkey and Passaic, New Jersey-based KGR Distribution, is also recalling about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy sold in stores nationwide and online from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50, according to the recall notice.



Customers who may have purchased this candy between June 2015 and July 2023 from retailers like Walmart, Five Below, and other stores across the nation, as well as online platforms such as amazon.com and CandyDynamics.com, should note.

The candy was available in various flavours, including "Blue Razz," "Strawberry," "Sour Apple," and "Black Cherry," and it was sold in both two-ounce and three-ounce containers, including two-packs. The candy labels bear the words "TOXIC WASTE" or "MEGA TOXIC WASTE" along with "SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy."

To obtain a full refund for non-empty liquid candy products, consumers are advised to contact Candy Dynamics. The Carmel, Ind-based company also offers free shipping for the return of non-empty products.

You can reach Candy Dynamics toll-free at 877-546-0483 between 8 am and 5 pm from Monday to Friday or visit their website.