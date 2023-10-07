Kanye West secretly married Bianca Censori a month after Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage, which had been shrouded in mystery for months, has finally been unveiled as legally official.

As per Daily Mail, the couple opted for a "confidential marriage" license in California, ensuring that their union remained off the public record. The documents obtained by the publication reveal the date of their wedding to be December 20, 2022 – which is just a month later from Kanye's divorce from Kim in November 2022.

Spilling the tea on the union, a close friend of the couple told the publication: “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.”

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them,”

The source shared insight on why the couple has chosen to remain silent about their marriage, saying, “For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.”

“They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married,” the tipster concluded.