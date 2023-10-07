 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Netflix's release date for ‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Everything to know

Saturday, October 07, 2023

News of Stranger Things' return was announced back in in May of 2023 but the show has made little to no progress in its production stage due to the writers’ strike.

As of now, the only thing known regarding the estimated release date for Stranger Things was announced well before the Writers Guild of America officially went on strike. Previously filming was supposed to begin around May 2023, however failed negotiations have since delayed its expected filming day.

Netflix's Release Date for Stranger Things: 

The team for Stranger Things also weighed in on the matter, and said, “Writing does not stop when filming begins.”

So “while we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

Will Netflix’s Stranger Things Have A Season 6?:

Questions about the entire list of potential seasons has sparked a lot of curiosity, but The Duffer Brothers admit they are unsure about how many seasons will come out for the series.

In an interview about the show’s length, ahead of time, Mr Duffer said “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things.”

“At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

However that is not to say fans will have to say farewell to the entire universe because, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

