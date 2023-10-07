Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and her fellow cadets at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza took the oath of allegiance to the flag.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were present at the ceremony. The oath of allegiance is an important milestone in Spanish military training and represents a commitment to the nation and the Spanish people.



Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, the king said, "I think about what it means to me to preside alongside the queen, and with pride, over our daughter's swearing-in It is very exciting"



He said, "Remember that the commitment you have assumed carries with it the greatest responsibility towards Spain."

"I know that you will keep in mind that your responsibility is to serve Spain with all your energy and determination"

