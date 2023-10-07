 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and her fellow cadets at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza took the oath of allegiance to the flag. 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were present at the ceremony. The oath of allegiance is an important milestone in Spanish military training and represents a commitment to the nation and the Spanish people.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, the king said, "I think about what it means to me to preside alongside the queen, and with pride, over our daughter's swearing-in It is very exciting"

He said, "Remember that the commitment you have assumed carries with it the greatest responsibility towards Spain."

"I know that you will keep in mind that your responsibility is to serve Spain with all your energy and determination"

Prince William and King Felipe are great-great-grandchildren of King George of the Hellenes.

King Felipe was recently invited into the Royal Box at Wimbledon, to watch the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, in which Carlos unexpectedly scooped the win.

He chatted with the Wales kids for a while, bending to get close to their level, showcasing their cute bond.

The king was also pictured with Kate Middleton during the Wimbledon final.


