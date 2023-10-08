 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Ariana Grande takes a U-turn on ponytail style?

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Ariana Grande is popularly known for her trademark hairstyle: ponytails. However, the megastar recently ditched them for the free-flowing locks.

It seemingly contradicts the 30-year-old past stance about her trademark aesthetic.

In a throwback interview with Byrdie in 2020, the Everyday crooner said, "I feel like there's a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!…It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it's like a surprise."

She continued, "Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back, and I'm like, 'I love this look! Ooh, girl!' Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It's like true love."

Ariana previously, meanwhile, shared an insightful response when asked about ever losing her ponytail in the future.

"The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I'm proud of that," noting, "Old pony? I don't know if she's that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it's like a Victoria's Secret angel without angel wings. It's still her without them, but when she's with them it's like, 'Ohh, I get it, she's an angel," she told Fader in 2018.

