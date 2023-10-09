 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame

Monday, October 09, 2023

Ariana Grande's ex, Dalton Gomez, who just recently finalized the divorce with the songstress, was spotted enjoying his time with 30-year-old actress Maika Monroe.

The real estate agent was spotted kissing his new love interest. Deuxmoi, an Instagram page known for posting insights into celebrity life, posted a picture on their Instagram story that featured the new couple enjoying their time together as Gomez was shown passionately smooching the actress.

The celebrity gossip page quoted a source revealing, "The couple packed on the public display of affection (PDA) and appeared very friendly."

The insider continued, "The couple continued making out in public. They would look around to see if anyone was looking and then continue to make out in front of everyone."

Page Six reported that Gomez had finalised his divorce from Ariana last week, ending their two-year marriage.

It was reported that the couple had no hard feelings and still had strong mutual respect.

Gomez is not the only one to have found love again, as Ariana has already moved on from their divorce, and reports suggest that she is getting serious with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The Stuck With U singer and Ethan are reportedly living together in New York City. 

