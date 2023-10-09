Prince Harry ‘very angry’ at ‘his best friend and mortal enemy’ Prince William

There seems to be no way that Prince Harry and Prince William’s fight will end any time soon as the Duke of Sussex is “very angry” at his big brother.



Speaking of the possibility of reconciliation between the Royal brothers, an expert pointed out the extent of Harry’s rage towards William by discussing how he humiliated him in his memoir Spare.

Gareth Russell told GB News, “In families, things can flare up and seem terrible and then they can be fixed in times of bereavement, or simply from missing one another.”

“Those two brothers could do that,” he added. “But from a more pragmatic perspective, it's worth noting that there is no one who was attacked more consistently in the memoir Spare than Prince William.

“There was no member of the Royal Family who had as many private details revealed in that book, as Prince William,” the expert said, adding that Harry did not even bash Queen Camilla as much.

Russel pointed out how Prince Harry leaked his private conversation with William at Prince Phillips’ funeral and made fun of his falling hair even though he knew how “fiercely protective” William is “of his privacy.”

Delving into Harry’s rage towards William, the Prince of Wales, Russell said, “Prince Harry has made it explicitly clear, when he referred to Prince William as both his best friend and his mortal enemy and when he made fun of his brother losing his hair in the memoir.”

“That actually, this is quite an acrimonious relationship and that Prince Harry is very angry at his brother and one would assume vice versa,” he added.