world
Monday, October 09, 2023
Israeli-Palestinian conflict: 9 Americans confirmed dead; 10 Brits unaccounted for

Palestinian firemen extinguish a fire that was raging in a residential building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.—AFP
The US has confirmed that its nine citizens have been killed in Israel since the launch of one of the biggest Hamas attacks in decades in which the freedom movement fired thousands of rockets on the Jewish state and its fighters invaded the enemy towns, killing and abducting hundreds.

"We express our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of all those impacted, and we wish a swift recovery to those injured. We are actively monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with our Israeli counterparts, especially the local authorities," stated a spokesperson from the National Security Council.

Moreover, over ten Britons are feared to have been dead or gone missing in Israel, according to the BBC's report on Monday, citing an official source. The British Foreign Office chose not to comment on the report.

Hamas conducted a surprise attack on Saturday, resulting in the death of 700 Israelis and the abduction of dozens more.

A man born in London who was serving in the Israeli army passed away on the Gaza border on Saturday, as reported by his family. Additionally, another British individual was reported missing, as disclosed by Israel's embassy in London on Sunday.

