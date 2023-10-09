King Charles can forgive assault but not the Royal Family’s ‘no. 1 crime’

According to experts there is allegedly one mistake in the Royal Family that is dubbed ‘no. 1 crime’, and anything below that will be forgiven, even Prince Andrew.

Insights into this have been brought to light by The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes.

In one of his chats with King Charles’ close pals, the real reason for King Charles’ lax attitude towards Prince Andrew was revealed.

Reportedly, “The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla … Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family.”

Ms Daniela Elser, and author and commentator believes otherwise, however.

She even penned a piece for the News.com.au and addressed her thoughts on the ‘No. 1 crime’.

She believes, “sorry, I can’t ignore the line, ‘the No. 1 crime’. Really?”

Its “A very interesting designation for a family whose members have, in only the last couple of years: Been sued in a civil court over multiple alleged counts of sexual abuse”. Which he has “always strenuously denied”.

Not to mention, King Charles, “whose charity was the subject of a mysteriously shuttered police investigation over allegations of cash-for-honours” and “whose private office is alleged to have gotten the British Foreign Office to ‘fast track’ a visa for a sanctioned Russian oligarch ‘closely linked’ to the facelifted homicidal despot currently in the Kremlin – Prince Michael of Kent.”

But “I digress” because “this ‘message’ from the King would seem to be that there is still the possibility of Harry and Meghan finding their way back into the inner sanctum of the royal family.”