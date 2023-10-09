Robert Pattinson displays non-celebrity side in open

One of Hollywood's A-listers, Robert Pattinson, does his own chores, like groceries, as he was snapped exiting Lazy Acres with his mask on—giving the fans insights into his off-screen life.



On Sunday afternoon, the Batman star was seen leaving the grocery store outlet in Los Feliz, California, with a bag of bought items.

For the step-out, the 37-year-old slipped into a casual dress, sporting an olive-green tee over a baseball cap, complimented with black shorts under flip-flops.

Regarding his relationship, Robert's girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, recently provided rare insights about their relationship.

In a chat on Gillian Sagansky's podcast Driven Minds: A Type 7, The Bad Batch star shared that she took a 'bout of celibacy for six months after experiencing a heartbreak.

"I had been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year; that was pretty bad. But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy," she continued.

Later, Suki added that she started texting people, noting, "I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself—then I ended up meeting my boyfriend."