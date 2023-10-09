Prince William and Kate's affair in 'The Crown' likely to stir controversy?

'The Crown' final season featuring Diana's death, Kate, William's affair to air this year

The Crown's final season is expected to look at the 1997 Paris car accident which led to the deaths of Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed -- the son of late business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed -- and their driver Henri Paul.

The much-anticipated final season of the global hit series "The Crown" will be released in two parts later this year, Netflix announced on Monday.

It is also expected to show the premiership of Tony Blair, and the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The previous season of "The Crown" covered the early and mid-1990s, a turbulent period for the royal family that included the divorce of now-King Charles III and Princess Diana.

It prompted a backlash among some in Britain, with one scene depicting the heir-to-the-throne attempting to draw former prime minister John Major into a conspiracy to force the abdication of his mother.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's supporters are also expected to react if their affair is not depicted the way they want the show to depict it.

The first installment of the wildly successful historical drama´s sixth season will be available to stream on November 16, while the second and final part will be released four weeks later on December 14.