Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Birmingham

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Birmingham to host a forum for young people about ‘Exploring our Emotional Worlds’.

The couple will be taking part in workshops and discussions on how to manage emotions and build healthy relationships to navigate bumps in the road in life.



They are undertaking the visit to mark World Mental Health Day.



Multiple pictures and videos of Prince William and Kate Middleton were shared on the couple's official social media accounts.

Using their Twitter account, the couple wrote, "In Birmingham today to mark World MentalHealthDay, bringing together 100 young people for the purpose of 'Exploring Our #EmotionalWorlds."



They said, "This event is about highlighting the importance of managing our emotions and building positive relationships.



"Great fun hearing from young people today," the couple wrote on their Instagram account, The Prince and Princess of Wales.



