Israel-Hamas conflict claims lives of 260 Palestinian children — so far

Displaced Palestinian children who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes sheltered in United Nations-run schools in Gaza.—Reuters/file

The Israel-Hamas conflict has devastating consequences for Palestinian children, with warplanes conducting airstrikes and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, severely limiting residents' access to basic necessities like food and water.

Several Gaza neighbourhoods, including al-Karama and Rimal, have been subjected to heavy bombardment, resulting in a growing civilian death toll, including hundreds of children.

As of Wednesday, the martyrdom toll in Gaza had risen to at least 950 Palestinians, with 260 children among them. Additionally, the Palestinian Health Information Center reported that 10 per cent of the 3,726 people injured were children.

According to Defense for Children International (DCI), a Palestinian human rights organisation focused on child rights, six major military offensives in Gaza since 2005 have claimed the lives of at least 1,000 Palestinian children.

Children in Gaza are living in constant fear, and the blockade only exacerbates their vulnerability. The blockade, which has been in place since 2007, controls Gaza's land, sea, and air borders, and the recent complete blockade further restricts the supply of electricity, gas, food, and water.

Due to these dire conditions, children face challenges related to access to clean water, sanitation, and protection from extreme weather conditions, which take a toll on their physical and mental health.

Food insecurity is also a growing concern as the blockade restricts access to essential supplies. Children in Gaza have previously resorted to risky methods to obtain food or money for food, entering areas where they can be targeted by the Israeli military.

The lack of water and sanitation facilities in Gaza has led to children suffering from diseases like the flu and typhoid fever. Frequent electricity deficits worsen the situation, as children are more vulnerable to extreme heat and cold.

Mental health is a significant concern, with many children in Gaza experiencing depression, grief, fear, and even suicidal thoughts. Witnessing the deaths of other children has left lasting traumas.

Education has been severely disrupted, with over 73,000 Palestinians seeking refuge in UNRWA-run schools. However, schools are no longer safe spaces, as at least four schools in Gaza have suffered damage from Israeli airstrikes.

The destruction of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's Al Fakhoora school has also taken a toll, depriving Palestinian students of scholarships. EAA has condemned such attacks, emphasising that they constitute violations of international humanitarian law and, if deliberate, are war crimes.

Students in Gaza now live in constant fear of Israeli incursions. The Ministry of Education has initiated training programs for teachers and students in schools near the Gaza borders to conduct evacuation drills in case of an attack.

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to take a devastating toll on the lives and well-being of Palestinian children in Gaza.