 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Israel-Hamas conflict claims lives of 260 Palestinian children — so far

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Displaced Palestinian children who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes sheltered in United Nations-run schools in Gaza.—Reuters/file
Displaced Palestinian children who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes sheltered in United Nations-run schools in Gaza.—Reuters/file  

The Israel-Hamas conflict has devastating consequences for Palestinian children, with warplanes conducting airstrikes and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, severely limiting residents' access to basic necessities like food and water.

Several Gaza neighbourhoods, including al-Karama and Rimal, have been subjected to heavy bombardment, resulting in a growing civilian death toll, including hundreds of children.

As of Wednesday, the martyrdom toll in Gaza had risen to at least 950 Palestinians, with 260 children among them. Additionally, the Palestinian Health Information Center reported that 10 per cent of the 3,726 people injured were children.

According to Defense for Children International (DCI), a Palestinian human rights organisation focused on child rights, six major military offensives in Gaza since 2005 have claimed the lives of at least 1,000 Palestinian children.

Children in Gaza are living in constant fear, and the blockade only exacerbates their vulnerability. The blockade, which has been in place since 2007, controls Gaza's land, sea, and air borders, and the recent complete blockade further restricts the supply of electricity, gas, food, and water.

Due to these dire conditions, children face challenges related to access to clean water, sanitation, and protection from extreme weather conditions, which take a toll on their physical and mental health.

Food insecurity is also a growing concern as the blockade restricts access to essential supplies. Children in Gaza have previously resorted to risky methods to obtain food or money for food, entering areas where they can be targeted by the Israeli military.

The lack of water and sanitation facilities in Gaza has led to children suffering from diseases like the flu and typhoid fever. Frequent electricity deficits worsen the situation, as children are more vulnerable to extreme heat and cold.

Mental health is a significant concern, with many children in Gaza experiencing depression, grief, fear, and even suicidal thoughts. Witnessing the deaths of other children has left lasting traumas.

Education has been severely disrupted, with over 73,000 Palestinians seeking refuge in UNRWA-run schools. However, schools are no longer safe spaces, as at least four schools in Gaza have suffered damage from Israeli airstrikes.

The destruction of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's Al Fakhoora school has also taken a toll, depriving Palestinian students of scholarships. EAA has condemned such attacks, emphasising that they constitute violations of international humanitarian law and, if deliberate, are war crimes.

Students in Gaza now live in constant fear of Israeli incursions. The Ministry of Education has initiated training programs for teachers and students in schools near the Gaza borders to conduct evacuation drills in case of an attack. 

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to take a devastating toll on the lives and well-being of Palestinian children in Gaza.

More From World:

EU drops bomb on Musk as X fails to filter fake Israel-Hamas war content

EU drops bomb on Musk as X fails to filter fake Israel-Hamas war content
Can Israel-Palestine conflict plunge whole region in war? Here are the odds it might

Can Israel-Palestine conflict plunge whole region in war? Here are the odds it might
From Ottomans to Israel: What major military conflicts shaped Gaza's troubled history

From Ottomans to Israel: What major military conflicts shaped Gaza's troubled history

Another earthquake shakes Afghanistan

Another earthquake shakes Afghanistan
Hamas-Israel war: No power, no meds, no food in besieged Gaza as blanket-bombing continues

Hamas-Israel war: No power, no meds, no food in besieged Gaza as blanket-bombing continues
London: Fire at Luton airport car park prompts flight suspension

London: Fire at Luton airport car park prompts flight suspension
Republican lawmaker indicted on 10 additional counts in New York

Republican lawmaker indicted on 10 additional counts in New York
What is Donald Trump's penthouse size? His niece Mary Trump tells us

What is Donald Trump's penthouse size? His niece Mary Trump tells us
Gazan workers forced to abandon jobs in Israel, stranded in West Bank

Gazan workers forced to abandon jobs in Israel, stranded in West Bank
Blinken to land in Israel on Thursday to show solidarity: Miller

Blinken to land in Israel on Thursday to show solidarity: Miller

Mexico's Pacific Coast under threat as Category 3 hurricane Lidia approaches

Mexico's Pacific Coast under threat as Category 3 hurricane Lidia approaches
Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll rises to 1,800 as Gaza denied food, medicines

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll rises to 1,800 as Gaza denied food, medicines