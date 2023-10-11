 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock once asked her out

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Jada Pinket Smith recalls the time Chris Rock asked her out amid rumors of her divorce with Will Smith
Jada Pinket Smith recalls the time Chris Rock asked her out amid rumors of her divorce with Will Smith 

In a tell-all spree, Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about everything personal before her memoir Worthy hits the shelfs.

The actress has revealed all about her relationship with Will Smith, the infamous Oscar’s slap and her past interactions with Chris Rock.

During her interview with People, she recounted that Rock, who was slapped by her husband Will Smith for making fun of her alopecia, once asked her out amid rumors of her divorce with Smith.

She recounted: “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Of his Oscar’s jibe at her alopecia, she said that Rock came down from the stage to apologize to her right away.

“Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s---.’ I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure.”

The Girls Trip star said she hadn’t taken true offense at his jibe: “I mean, that's what comedians do,”

“I've had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory.”

More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar slap
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tie the knot – See surreal wedding snaps

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tie the knot – See surreal wedding snaps
'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling tap in for new film? video

'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling tap in for new film?
'Deadpool 3' star Ryan Reynolds reveals he uses ‘rituals’ to battle anxiety

'Deadpool 3' star Ryan Reynolds reveals he uses ‘rituals’ to battle anxiety

Madonna, Al Pacino's strange first encounter revealed

Madonna, Al Pacino's strange first encounter revealed
Prince William and Kate surprise people with statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

Prince William and Kate surprise people with statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

Prince Harry appears ‘grim’ and ‘haunted’ at mental health event in NYC

Prince Harry appears ‘grim’ and ‘haunted’ at mental health event in NYC
King Charles follows in the footsteps of Dutch royal family on Israel-Hamas conflict

King Charles follows in the footsteps of Dutch royal family on Israel-Hamas conflict

Bianca Censori’s family feels ‘ignored’ by her and Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s family feels ‘ignored’ by her and Kanye West

Kate Middleton 'needs' her mother: 'Always on her own'

Kate Middleton 'needs' her mother: 'Always on her own'
King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’