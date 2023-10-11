Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock once asked her out

Jada Pinket Smith recalls the time Chris Rock asked her out amid rumors of her divorce with Will Smith

In a tell-all spree, Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about everything personal before her memoir Worthy hits the shelfs.

The actress has revealed all about her relationship with Will Smith, the infamous Oscar’s slap and her past interactions with Chris Rock.

During her interview with People, she recounted that Rock, who was slapped by her husband Will Smith for making fun of her alopecia, once asked her out amid rumors of her divorce with Smith.

She recounted: “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Of his Oscar’s jibe at her alopecia, she said that Rock came down from the stage to apologize to her right away.

“Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s---.’ I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure.”

The Girls Trip star said she hadn’t taken true offense at his jibe: “I mean, that's what comedians do,”

“I've had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory.”