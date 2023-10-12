Meghan Markle is ‘too afraid’ to wear an engagement ring

File Footage

The real reason Meghan Markle has had for putting her £270k engagement ring away has just been exposed by experts.



These revelations into the Duchess’ decision has been shared by Design expert and Gemologist Joanna Wyganowska.

According to The Mirror, she started the entire chat off by saying, “Meghan Markle’s engagement ring was one of the most hotly-anticipated, widely celebrated pieces of jewellery to emerge in recent years when Harry proposed in 2017.”

For those unversed, in the eyes of Joanna, “The three-stone diamond ring is a triumph in classic yet contemporary design, featuring a large, elongated cushion cut diamond, estimated to be between 3 and 4 carats, flanked by two round brilliant cuts.”

It is also estimated to be worth about £200,000 and £270,000.

Meghan Markle's £270,000 engagement ring

Later in on into the converastion, Joanna also labeled the piece so “invaluable and extremely sentimental”, that the Duchess opted to avoid wearing it, due to “fear of damage or loss.”

In respect to the importance of upkeep, she also referenced, “It's very common that as we change throughout our lives we may need to get our engagement rings serviced. It’s not uncommon for engagement rings to need resizing over the years.”

Especially considering, “An engagement ring is something that may be worn every single day and therefore can become damaged for example a setting may come loose. As Harry proposed to Megan 6 years ago, it may very well be that she is simply getting the ring serviced.”