pakistan
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Political stability paramount to economic development, says Shehbaz

Thursday, October 12, 2023

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addressing traders in Lahore, on October 12, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addressing traders in Lahore, on October 12, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

  • Shehbaz says didn't care about politics when he was in power.
  • Ex-PM says his govt saved state and compromised political stake.
  • Pakistan to move towards development with Nawaz: PML-N leader.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s sustainable economic development is incumbent upon its political stability as both are mutually inclusive.

Cash-strapped Pakistan's $350 billion economy is in meltdown with low growth, a weak currency, and skyrocketing prices, with those with less incomes feeling the most pain.

Currently, a caretaker setup is at the helm of affairs with limited powers. It will stay in place till the country sees general elections, which is the interim government's primary responsibility. The polls are likely to be held by the end of January next year, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his address to traders in Lahore on Wednesday, Shehbaz — whose government's term ended in August — said: "When the traders' shop runs, it helps move Pakistan."

"If the economy is stable then development and prosperity will come with it. The country needs economic and political stability," the former prime minister added.

Reiterating his stance, the ex-premier claimed that his government's members decided to "compromise their political stake" to "save the state".

"We did not care about politics when we were in power for 16 months. Had we not saved the state, then our politics would have been buried," Shehbaz, the younger brother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, said.

Slamming the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) without naming the party, Shehbaz said his government faced sit-ins and threats every day.

"Abusive language was used [against us]. The society was polarised. But in order to move forward, we need to end this divide," he said.

Talking about Nawaz's return, Shehbaz said the country would begin the road to progress under the PML-N supremo — the three-time former prime minister.

Nawaz is set to return to Pakistan on October 21, with the PML-N gearing up for his welcome. Nawaz is set to address a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan upon arrival.

