Spain edge closer to Euro 2024 qualification with 2-0 win over Scotland

Álvaro Morata (left) celebrates scoring for Spain against Scotland. AFP

Spain inched closer to securing their spot in the upcoming tournament with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Scotland in a pivotal Euro 2024 qualifying match.

The game, marked by a disallowed goal, showcased the determination and patience of both sides, ultimately favouring the Spanish team.

Leading the charge for Spain, Alvaro Morata delivered a spectacular diving header in the 73rd minute, breaking the deadlock and setting the course for a win. Shortly after, Oihan Sancet capitalised on a scrappy opportunity to secure Spain's 2-0 triumph.

Reflecting on the intensity of the match, Spain's midfielder Rodri Hernandez praised Scotland as a tough adversary, acknowledging their disciplined approach and strong defensive lines. He noted, "We knew their level, they are a tough opponent... our biggest virtue was patience... with the minutes going by and the tiredness, space appeared."

Despite their early dominance in possession and a series of close calls, Spain found themselves met with fierce opposition from the Scottish side. Mikel Merino struck the post, and Morata's initial goal was disallowed for offside.

The contest was not without its controversies, notably the disallowed goal by Scotland's Scott McTominay. The brilliant free-kick that found the net was nullified following a VAR review, allegedly due to a foul committed on Spain's goalkeeper, Unai Simon.

The disallowed goal left Scotland feeling aggrieved, but Morata's header and Sancet's late strike secured Spain's much-needed victory. In post-match statements, Morata expressed his happiness, emphasising the importance of scoring goals and winning for the team's cause.

Spain's win now places them on the brink of Euro 2024 qualification, and their fate will be determined in the upcoming showdown with Norway. Meanwhile, Scotland, the Group A leaders, still maintains a strong position and is banking on a positive result against Norway to secure their spot in consecutive European Championships.

The Spanish coach, Luis de la Fuente, had previously instilled confidence in his squad ahead of this rematch with Scotland. Their impressive performance confirmed that Spain was indeed better prepared this time, making their Euro 2024 aspirations all the more achievable.