Joe Jonas makes major move after settling kids' custody with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have changed their plans regarding divorce following a major update.

After the estranged couple attended mediation for four days and agreed on a temporary plan for child custody, Joe approached Miami court to dismiss his dissolution petition.

Page Six quoted the court documents saying that the couple made “various agreements” and plan to “pursue an amicable solution to all issues.”

The Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage which made the latter sue her husband for “abducting” and filed her own divorce petition in the UK.

Earlier this week, Joe and Sophie decided to split custody of their daughters Willa and Delphine, with each parent looking after them two weeks at a time.

Moreover, they will work through the plan by Jan. 7, 2024, and let children spend Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother.

In a statement to the publication, the duo said, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.”