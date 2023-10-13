 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Khloe Kardashian blasts Kris Jenner over cheating scandal: 'Messed up big time'

Friday, October 13, 2023

Khloé Kardashian confronts her mother, Kris Jenner, over a painful chapter from the family's past. 

Khloé Kardashian, the outspoken member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, is not one to shy away from confrontation. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Khloé lets loose her frustrations regarding her mother's infidelity.

In her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner...and All Things Kardashian, Kris admitted to cheating on Robert in 1989 with a man named Ryan Lowe, who was later revealed to be footballer Todd Waterman.

The confrontation arises as Khloé is reeling from her ex, Tristan Thompson's, cheating scandals, and Kris appears to give him a pass. 

Khloé accuses Kris saying, "Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f****d up big time with me." Kris denies "f**king up big time," leading to a fiery response from Khloé.

Khloé's frustration is evident as she compares the situation to putting a "Band-aid over a bullet hole." Kris, however, attempts to defend herself, stating that Khloé is misinterpreting her actions.

The drama takes an intense turn as Khloé questions her mother's mindset during the affair. Kris appears flabbergasted, and the teaser leaves viewers eagerly awaiting the full episode's release.

