Ben Affleck looks worn out as he steps out amid Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner feud

Ben Affleck stepped out for a morning stroll after he ranted about Jennifer Lopez’s “diva attitude” to Jennifer Garner which ignited a war between the ladies.



In pictures obtained by OK! Magazine, Ben Affleck looked worn out as he was seen in Santa Monica donning a navy sweater over a bright blue T-shirt and gray jeans.

The actor-director appeared exhausted as he roamed on the streets wearing his blue, black and white Nike sneakers, holding a large cup of coffee.

Ben Affleck tensed appearance comes after it was revealed that his growing closeness with his ex-wife has caused trouble in his married life with Lopez.

"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," an insider told Life & Style. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married.”

The source even revealed that J.Lo fought with Garner on text messages and “things got heated" leading the Mother actor cancelling their family get togethers.

J.Lo rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened, and Ben has been on the receiving end of her wrath," the source said, which may have the cause of his exhausted expressions during recent morning excursion.