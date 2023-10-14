 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Prince Harry’s ideas so far have been ‘laughable’

Prince Harry’s ideas so far have been ‘laughable’

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for giving ideas that are totally ‘laughable’.

These allegations and insights into what Spotify thought of Prince Harry’s bid to interview people like Vladmir Putin over childhood issues, has just been exposed.

Everything has been brought to light by an insider close to In Touch magazine.

In the middle of the chat, the source admitted, “The Sussexes haven’t talked about it publicly. But it was humiliating for them both.”

But at the same time, “the Spotify failure put a fire under both of them to keep moving forward.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s separation from Spotify ended up sparking backlash from direct sources.

One such source was Spotify exec Bill Simmons who called the couple “f******* grifters.”

