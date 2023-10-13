 
Friday, October 13, 2023
King Charles behaves so ‘noxiously’ with Meghan Markle

King Charles has just been put on blast for allegedly collaborating with commentators that continually bashed the Duchess of Sussex during her time in the Palace.

Revelations about Buckingham Palace and their treatment of Meghan Markle has been shared by opinion columnist Zeynep Tufekci.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for The New York Times.

The converastion arose once Ms Tufekci started to reference King Charles’ bid to invite the editor of The Sun, over to Buckingham Palace shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In the editor’s own words, the visit was a regular occurrence and the King had always been “jovial and cheery” during these meetings.

A similar instance also repeated when King Charles decided to hire The Daily Mail’s deputy editor, as a communications secretary for the Palace.

in response to all of this, Ms Tufekci went on to question King Charles’ allegiances and even added, “What could Charles and Camilla think they are conveying by maintaining a camaraderie with a tabloid press that has behaved so noxiously to members of their own family, with articles that have been so ugly, and even racist?”

