world
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Russia calls for peace, proposes humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Russia has taken a stand by urging for an immediate "humanitarian cease-fire" in the Gaza Strip and Israel.  

The call comes amidst escalating tensions and violence between the two parties.

The draft resolution, put forth by Russia and shared with the Security Council, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and violence aimed at civilians. While not explicitly naming Hamas, the militant group in control of Gaza, the resolution calls for the secure release of hostages.

The initial conflict erupted when Hamas, deemed a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, breached Israel's heavily fortified border. The attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,300 people, predominantly civilians. Israel reported that Hamas had taken about 150 hostages during this assault.

Israel, responding to the incursion, launched missile strikes on Gaza, a densely populated area, causing significant casualties, including over 600 children. 

The United States has urged the Security Council to condemn the Palestinian for their actions, marking it as the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia underscored the need for urgent Security Council action to halt the ongoing bloodshed and restart peace negotiations, emphasizing the establishment of a Palestinian state. Nebenzia also held the United States accountable for the escalating tensions in the Middle East, criticizing their role and urging for international attention to Israeli air force attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

While the Security Council members reacted with caution to the resolution, some expressed openness to the humanitarian concerns it highlighted. 

British Ambassador Barbara Woodward stressed the need for thorough consultations, considering the gravity of the situation. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun emphasized the emerging consensus on humanitarian concerns, advocating for efforts to cease the fire and de-escalate the tension.

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, holding the rotating presidency of the Security Council, pledged continued efforts to unite the Council's position on the ongoing situation, underscoring the importance of collaboration to address the crisis.

