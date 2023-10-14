Kourtney Kardashian claps back at haters bashing her for getting pregnant at 44

Kourtney Kardashian gave a befitting response to haters criticizing her for getting pregnant at age 44.



The reality TV star, who is expecting her fourth baby, her first with husband Travis Barker, addressed social media trolls in her recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” Kourtney said of the online hate she’s been getting since announcing her pregnancy.

“To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God’s plan?” the Poosh founder, who shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick, added.



Speaking more of her pregnancy, Kourtney shared, “Physically I feel great. I like being pregnant. I’m obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!”

“But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips!”

“Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful,” she added.

“It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying.”