Prince Harry wants ‘open-door’ policy to the UK

Prince Harry is reportedly counting on some sort of reconciliation to occur, just so he can have an open-door policy to the UK.

Insights into Prince Harry’s rumored plans have been shared by royal author Tom Quinn.

The writer of Gilded Youth broke all of this down while sitting for a chat with Express US.

He referenced insiders, and other palace aides who prefer to remain anonymous.

In reference to that, Mr Quinn said, “I spoke to someone who said they [Meghan and Harry] were hoping that there would be some kind of reconciliation which would at least allow them to come back to England more often and take part in royal events that they wanted to take part in.”

“I think this balancing act is impossible.”

“The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal.”

“You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of. It is untenable.”

“I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea.”