See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

Netflix’s Stranger Things season 5 is making progress in production post WGA strike

Netflix’s hit sci-fi show Stranger Things has had fans waiting for season 5 forever. It had a 2024 release date prior to the WAG SAG-AFTRA strikes, but due to the strikes, the show couldn’t begin production in May/June of 2023 as it was slated to.

Nevertheless, the show’s production has made some small progress after the end of WAG strike, and a look at the set has been caught by @itsjaredfilm who shared it on X.

While it isn’t yet known what these areas will be used as in the show, they certainly make the town of Hawkins.

The photographer also shared videos of the town and another image with a comparison between the “backlot Hawkins” and the “on location Hawkins.”

The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers announced season 5 as the last, saying, "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."