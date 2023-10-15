Meghan Markle tearfully said 'seven-word' sentence before flight to 'home' Canada

Meghan Markle made an emotional goodbye to a room full of journalists on the day she was scheduled to fly to Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex was supposed to meet Prince Harry a day after flying from the UK after quitting royal life.

Before taking off, the former actress held a meeting with The Association of Commonwealth scholars where she struggled in “holding back” her tears.

She then told journalist Omid Scobie: "It didn't have to be this way".

Later in his book ‘Finding Freedom,’ Scobie wrote: "Staff who had been with the couple from day one were mourning the end of what was supposed to be a happy story: two people fall in love, get married, have a baby, serve the Queen, the end. Instead, they were leaving the country."

Writing for Harper’s Basar in another occasion, he added: "The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight 'home' to Canada leaving in a matter of hours.

"Meghan would fly back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before Archie wakes up."