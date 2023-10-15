 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny’s relationship leaked: Insider

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny’s relationship leaked: Insider

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly have an adorable relationship and insiders have just weighed in on their bond.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

During the course of their chat the source started by explaining the intriciies of Kendall’s relationship with Bad Bunny and said, “Kendall feels so secure with Bad Bunny.”

Even “he loves her independence and her dedication to her career, but they always make time for each other no matter how busy they both are.”

Their relationship is even greenlit by their friends who “can see them living happily ever after.”

Despite their rumored romance and papped outings, the two seem uninterested in confirming their romance.

Even Bad Bunny himself weighed in on this decision just recently and admitted, “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

At the time he also said, “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

