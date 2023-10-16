Gazans battling to meet water needs amid dwindling supplies

Palestinians queue for water at the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023. — AFP

Life inside the densely populated Gaza Strip has further deteriorated for the innocent civilians who are being attacked by the oppressive Israeli regime with a water and electricity blockade, forcing them to wait in long lines outside bathrooms to fulfil the daily water requirements.

There are a number of people who have not taken a bath and were wearing the clothes for days.

The merciless blockade was forced after the Palestinian resistance group responded to the continued Israeli oppression of innocent civilians. Hamas offensive was three-pronged marking an unprecedented attack in the history of the occupied country.

The brutality of the Zionists continued as the death toll in indiscriminate bombing and shelling in Gaza martyred 2,670, with over 9,200 Palestinians injured, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, occupied Israeli forces were preparing Sunday for a ground assault as the country vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for its surprise attack eight days ago.

A man attaches a bucket of water to a hook to refill a water tank at a home in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023. — AFP

Ahmed Hamid fled Gaza City with his wife and seven children, heading to Rafah after the Israeli army Friday warned residents of the north of the enclave to head south "for their own safety".

"We haven't showered in days. Even going to the toilet requires waiting your turn in a line," Hamid told AFP.

"There is no food. All goods are not available and the costs of what is available have surged. The only foods we find are tuna cans and cheese. I feel like a burden, unable to do anything."

Palestinian families flee their homes following an Israeli attack on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023. — AFP

The UN estimates that about one million people have been displaced since Israel began a relentless aerial bombardment of Gaza.

The Hamas attack left more than 1,400 people dead on the Israeli side.

Mona Abdel Hamid, 55, left her home in Gaza City, heading for her relatives' house in Rafah.

She found herself in a home of people she did not know.

"I feel humiliation and embarrassment. I'm looking for refuge. We don't have a lot of clothes and most of them are dirty now, with no water to wash them," she said, adding that "no electricity, no water, no internet. I feel like I'm losing my humanity."

Either drink or bathe

Since Friday, Sabah Masbah, 50, has lived with her husband, daughter and 21 other relatives at a friend's home in Rafah.

"The worst and most dangerous thing is that we can't find water. None of us bathe now because the water is so scarce," she told AFP.

At his home in Khan Yunis, near a school run by the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, Esam said: "We received guests who were displaced from the Gaza City area, the Al-Rimal neighbourhood and Tal al-Hawa."

Palestinians queue to refill on water in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 14, 2023. — AFP

But "water is a problem", said the 23-year-old who did not wish to give his full name.

"Every day we think of how to get water... If we bathe, we won't drink."

Those who have sought refuge at the UNRWA schools also desperately seek food and water.

The UN agency's director of communications, Juliette Touma, told AFP more people are likely to become displaced "as people continue to leave their homes".

Where is humanity?

Israel relentlessly massing forces and weapons at the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive.

Despite the Israeli evacuation order, there were air strikes in the south, including in Rafah, where one resident said a doctor's house was targeted.

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. — AFP

"All the family was wiped out," said Khamis Abu Hilal.

Alaa al-Hams pointed to the fresh signs of shelling in a neighbourhood in Rafah.

"I look at the massive destruction. They say there is terrorism here. Where is the humanity they speak of?" he said.

"All are civilians here, with nothing to do with any organisations, but they died... no one is left alive."

Samira Kassab stands on the remains of what was once her home in Rafah, asking: "Where will we go? Where are the Arab countries?

A man walks with mattresses through destruction in the Gaza Strip´s Jabalia refugee camp on October 11, 2023, following overnight Israeli airstrikes. — AFP

"We have spent our whole lives in displacement. Our home, which housed all my children, was struck... We slept in the street and there is nothing left," she said.

"We are isolated. My daughter has cancer and I can't take her to the hospital. I myself suffer from hypertension and diabetes."

But she defiantly raised the victory sign with her hand.

Surrounded by her grandchildren she said: "I won't leave no matter what, even if I die. We beg for bread from our neighbours, but we will not part with a grain of sand."