Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Asim Yasin

Task force on the cards as NAB aims to boost accountability process

Asim Yasin

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). APP/File
The headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). APP/File

  • NAB moves to expedite accountability process.
  • Intel officials inducted for technical support.
  • 4 military officials were transferred to NAB.

ISLAMABAD: After the induction of intelligence officials, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to boost the accountability process and adopt an aggressive strategy against white-collar crimes, The News reported Tuesday.

In this regard, the anti-graft body has finalised the formation of an anti-white-collar crime task force for technical support for investigations.

The development comes following a Supreme Court verdict that declared amendments made to the NAB law as unconstitutional after which corruption cases were restored.

According to sources, besides intelligence agencies, the NAB will seek technical services from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Investigations Agency (FIA).

“An effective intelligence system will be established in NAB offices,” they said.

The report further said that intelligence officers appointed on deputation will perform duties in NAB offices and work on their own scale and salary.

NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt has approved the inclusion of intelligence officers in the task force for technical support.

The NAB has three FBR, SBP and Intelligence Bureau officers on deputation while officers from DMG, information, administration and police departments are already working on deputation.

It is to be mentioned here that to speed up the accountability process, the Establishment Division last Friday notified the posting of four military officers to different NAB departments.

Brigadier Muhammad Khalid of Infantry was appointed as director in BS-20, Lt Col Nadeem Muzaffar as additional director in BS-19, Major Waleed Khalid of the Military Intelligence as deputy director in BS-18 and Major Qais Kamran Syed of the Military Intelligence as deputy director in BS-18.

