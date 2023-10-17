 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Travis Barker's son credits Megan Fox for his 'big break' in music career

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Travis Barker's son credits Megan Fox for his 'big break' in music career

Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker recently shared how Megan Fox indirectly helped him land a major record deal.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 20-year-old aspiring musician revealed how his father, the Blink-182 drummer, always had a huge influence on him since childhood. 

Landon said Travis "made him work" for his first deal, “I had to prove myself to get signed."

He recalled Megan playing an indirect role in getting his 'big break' which happened when he wrote a few lyrics for Machine Gun Kelly's Die in California, co-written and produced by Travis.

Landon shared that MGK heard one his tracks and recorded over it for fun, "Megan heard it from the snippet I posted on TikTok, and convinced her boyfriend to collaborate further."

Later, the pair re-recorded the song which led Landon to sign his first record deal, “It couldn't have gone better,” he concluded.

