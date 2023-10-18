Adele drops major hint with bling bling: Is she engaged to Rich Paul?

Adele, the globally acclaimed singer of hits like Rolling in the Deep, and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, have recently set tongues wagging with fresh speculation about their impending nuptials.

The latest clue in this romantic puzzle came to light when Adele shared photos from her Las Vegas residency on Instagram, showcasing an astonishing diamond ring adorning her left hand.

In her Instagram post captioned "Weekend 31," the 35-year-old Grammy winner graced her followers with images of herself, elegantly dressed in a Swarovski crystal-studded black velvet Cong Tri gown. However, it was the colossal emerald-cut sparkler with a pavé band that truly stole the spotlight.

One particular photo featured Adele holding a copy of Rich Paul's new memoir, "Lucky Me," obscuring her face, with the radiant ring taking center stage.

It's noteworthy that this dazzling piece of jewelry bears a striking resemblance, although not identical, to the 10-carat Tiffany & Co. ring that Adele wore with her burgundy velvet Louis Vuitton gown at the 2023 Grammys in February.



This isn't the first time that Adele has sported a conspicuous diamond ring on her left hand. She first ignited engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a stunning pear-shaped stone at the Brit Awards in 2022. She again donned this eye-catching accessory during one of her February 2023 shows in Vegas.

Despite never officially confirming their engagement, Adele did raise eyebrows when she referred to Rich Paul as her "husband" during a September concert. In response to a fan's affectionate plea, she humorously stated, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight."

The couple's journey to this point has been a captivating narrative for fans, with their relationship evolving from the shadows into the spotlight.