pakistan
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
ECP warns officials of action if 'political bias' is shown during elections

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chairing a meeting in this undated picture. — ECP
  • Sindh election commissioner briefs CEC on election preparations.
  • CEC asks for special plan for holding polls in flood-affected areas.
  • Sindh IG says 110,334 police personnel to carry out security duties.

KARACHI: Government officials were warned by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of strict action if they neglect their duties in the election process and show "political bias", saying free, fair, and impartial conduct of elections is essential for a thriving democracy, The News reported Wednesday.

While chairing a meeting at the Provincial Election Commission Secretariat a day earlier, Raja said that all resources should be deployed for impartial and peaceful elections, adding the ECP will provide full support to the provincial government in all aspects.

“There will be no tolerance for any form of political bias among government employees, and immediate action will be taken if such complaints arise,” warned the CEC.

During the meeting, the ECP secretary presented a brief overview of the preparations for general elections, including updates on the revision of electoral rolls and voter registration.

The Sindh election commissioner informed the meeting on the arrangements made in the province and discussed the future course of action.

The chief election commissioner also issued directives to formulate a special plan for the flood-affected areas of Sindh and stressed the need for the involvement of the military and Rangers to ensure transparent and fair elections.

The provincial election commissioner informed the meeting that as many as 20.68 million registered voters would use their right to vote in the general elections in Sindh. There will be elections for 61 National Assembly seats and 130 provincial assembly seats.

A total of 19,236 polling stations will be set up in the province, with 4,430 highly sensitive and 8,080 sensitive polling stations.

On the other hand, the Sindh chief secretary assured the meeting that the provincial government will fully cooperate with the electoral watchdog on general elections. 

He also mentioned that the caretaker Sindh government was implementing 100% transfers/postings as per ECP directives.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s top cop informed the law enforcement agency has prepared a security plan for the elections.

The IG shared that around 110,334 police personnel will carry out security duties in the general elections. 

He added that a quick response force (QRF) will also be on alert in case of any untoward incidents, ensuring no compromise on the peaceful conduct of elections.

