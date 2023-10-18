Kendall Jenner is pregnant?

A picture of Kendall Jenner has gone viral on social media, with some people wondering whether she is pregnant.

The picture taken in Los Angeles stirred a funny debate online as it created an illusion due to the presence of another woman standing next to the model.

The picture received more than one million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kendall Jenner has been reportedly dating musical artist Bad Bunny for the last few months, although neither has confirmed they are romantically linked.

The pair were first seen together out for a date in Beverly Hills. Jenner and Ocasio were spotted leaving Wally's.

