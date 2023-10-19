Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night

Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, has addressed recent speculations regarding an incident with Taylor Swift's security guard during their romantic New York City date night.

In a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the NFL player defended his actions, denying any wrongdoing. On the podcast, Travis Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, refuted claims that he had pushed Taylor Swift's security guard while opening the door for the pop sensation during their Saturday night outing.

Kelce's older brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, inquired about any pushback or controversy surrounding the incident. Travis was quick to clarify his actions, stating, "I didn't push [him]. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him."

The NFL star went on to explain that he had been considerate of the security guard's job, emphasizing that a push might have startled the guard. Travis Kelce humorously noted that if he had pushed the guard, he "probably would have turned around and tased me."



Jason Kelce disputed his brother's account, claiming that the incident had been captured on camera, and Travis sounded like someone who had pushed another person.

However, Travis remained steadfast in his defense, providing a more detailed description of the encounter. He said, "It was more like, 'Good sir, would you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. Right behind you. Don't want to startle you. I know it's your job to keep crazy people away, and if you get randomly pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.'"

Travis Kelce also expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift's security team, stating that they didn't voice any concerns about his actions and commending them as "good people."

Furthermore, the NFL player disclosed that he is naturally protective during dates and is always aware of his surroundings, including the location of exits. He explained, "I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense [that] I'm a man in the situation."

While the couple's recent outings in Manhattan have generated much online buzz, Travis Kelce received praise from Swift's fans, known as "Swifties," for the respectful and gentlemanly treatment he extended to the Grammy-winning singer.