Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, two comedy legends, are joining forces for a highly-anticipated Netflix documentary titled Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only.

This exciting project will provide viewers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the lives of these comedy titans as they embark on a week-long tour in New York and New Jersey during July 2022, aptly named Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed.

Directed by Rashidi Harper, the documentary promises an intimate exploration of the early lives, struggles, triumphs, and unbreakable brotherhood of Hart, 44, and Rock, 58.

The official description of the film reads, "In a first-of-its-kind documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will give audiences a behind the scenes glimpse into the lives of two comedy titans."

In a teaser trailer, Hart sets the stage, describing their journeys as separate but ultimately converging at the pinnacle of comedy.



The dynamic duo announced their joint tour in March 2022, marking a historic moment in comedy. Hart expressed his excitement, saying, "This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books."

Their sold-out tour, which began just months after the infamous slap incident involving Rock and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, featured surprise appearances, including the legendary Dave Chappelle and even a goat named "Will Smith," as humorously mentioned by Hart.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12, offering comedy enthusiasts an up-close and personal look at these two iconic comedians as they take the stage together for the very first time.