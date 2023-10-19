Billie Eilish's new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy

In a surprise Instagram drop on Wednesday, Billie Eilish unveiled a jaw-dropping addition to her growing collection of tattoos.

The 21-year-old pop sensation shared a series of snapshots, but it was one particular image that set social media abuzz.

The photo featured Eilish lying face down, baring her entire back to the camera, revealing a striking new tattoo that stretches from the nape of her neck all the way down beyond the small of her back. The sprawling design left her 110 million Instagram followers divided.

The enigmatic tattoo left her followers divided, with some expressing admiration for her bold choice, while others couldn't help but question the tattoo's meaning and execution.



One puzzled fan online commented, "Hate to be like this but...what is it? What am I supposed to see?" Another quipped, "Why is it so messy?" And someone else humorously wondered, "Did she use a cutlass to draw it?"

Despite the confusion and criticism, there were also those who supported Eilish, with one fan noting, "I see she's in her 'I'm a celebrity and do wild s**t phase. Go girl go."

The debate continued as some fans inquired about the tattoo's authenticity, with questions like, "Why is it so messy?" and "Is it the final tattoo?" While speculations arose regarding the tattoo's appearance, one user on the social media app X cheekily mused, "Looks like a child was playing with the ink on her back."



Comparisons took an amusing turn, with one fan describing the tattoo as "me tracing the lines of my desk in middle school when I'm bored." Another chimed in, "It looks like how I test whether my pen is working or not on the back of my notebook."



The caption of the post featured only a scissors emoji, leaving fans guessing about the meaning behind the tattoo. It remains unclear whether the snapshot was recent or an old image from a previous session.