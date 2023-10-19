 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish's new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Billie Eilishs new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy
Billie Eilish's new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy

In a surprise Instagram drop on Wednesday, Billie Eilish unveiled a jaw-dropping addition to her growing collection of tattoos. 

The 21-year-old pop sensation shared a series of snapshots, but it was one particular image that set social media abuzz.

The photo featured Eilish lying face down, baring her entire back to the camera, revealing a striking new tattoo that stretches from the nape of her neck all the way down beyond the small of her back. The sprawling design left her 110 million Instagram followers divided.

The enigmatic tattoo left her followers divided, with some expressing admiration for her bold choice, while others couldn't help but question the tattoo's meaning and execution.

One puzzled fan online commented, "Hate to be like this but...what is it? What am I supposed to see?" Another quipped, "Why is it so messy?" And someone else humorously wondered, "Did she use a cutlass to draw it?" 

Despite the confusion and criticism, there were also those who supported Eilish, with one fan noting, "I see she's in her 'I'm a celebrity and do wild s**t phase. Go girl go."

The debate continued as some fans inquired about the tattoo's authenticity, with questions like, "Why is it so messy?" and "Is it the final tattoo?" While speculations arose regarding the tattoo's appearance, one user on the social media app X cheekily mused, "Looks like a child was playing with the ink on her back."

Comparisons took an amusing turn, with one fan describing the tattoo as "me tracing the lines of my desk in middle school when I'm bored." Another chimed in, "It looks like how I test whether my pen is working or not on the back of my notebook." 

The caption of the post featured only a scissors emoji, leaving fans guessing about the meaning behind the tattoo. It remains unclear whether the snapshot was recent or an old image from a previous session.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses

Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses
King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'

King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'
Prince Harry is constantly being messed with video

Prince Harry is constantly being messed with
Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report

Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report
Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age

Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age
John Stamos talks about 'sexual abuse' from 'babysitter' as child

John Stamos talks about 'sexual abuse' from 'babysitter' as child
Tyler Posey gets a birthday dance as newlyweds celebrate in style

Tyler Posey gets a birthday dance as newlyweds celebrate in style
Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment video

Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment
Jussie Smollett enters rehab amid ongoing legal battle

Jussie Smollett enters rehab amid ongoing legal battle
Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch
Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?

Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?
Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night

Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night