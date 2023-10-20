Why Adam Sandler hit pause mid-show? Details

Why did Adam Sandler hit pause mid-show? Details

Adam Sandler recently won hearts as he paused his ongoing show when heard about a fan needing medical aid.

It has been reported that the actor-comedian was performing on Wednesday night at SAP Center in San Jose when he heard about a fan needing medical emergency aid, Adam immediately halted his performance mid-way.

According to TMZ, the show faced a pause of almost 10 minutes as everyone waited for the paramedics to reach the person needing medical assistance. Adam guided the paramedics to get to the fan in distress and provide him with the necessary medical aid.

Eyewitnesses present at the show revealed to the publication that fortunately, the person in question did not have any serious problems, and he was believed to have been dehydrated during the show. He is now fine and well.

The acclaimed American comedian has been hitting the road for his North American trek tour, titled I Miss You.

According to Billboard, Adam's 25-date tour commenced on October 12, 2023, from Rogers Arena in Vancouver BC, and it will be closing in Denver's Ball Arena on December 12, 2023.

Adam has shows scheduled in Las Vegas, Memphis, Toronto, and more where he will be performing standup and some of his most popular songs.