 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Why Adam Sandler hit pause mid-show? Details

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Why did Adam Sandler hit pause mid-show? Details
Why did Adam Sandler hit pause mid-show? Details 

Adam Sandler recently won hearts as he paused his ongoing show when heard about a fan needing medical aid.

It has been reported that the actor-comedian was performing on Wednesday night at SAP Center in San Jose when he heard about a fan needing medical emergency aid, Adam immediately halted his performance mid-way.

According to TMZ, the show faced a pause of almost 10 minutes as everyone waited for the paramedics to reach the person needing medical assistance. Adam guided the paramedics to get to the fan in distress and provide him with the necessary medical aid.

Eyewitnesses present at the show revealed to the publication that fortunately, the person in question did not have any serious problems, and he was believed to have been dehydrated during the show. He is now fine and well.

The acclaimed American comedian has been hitting the road for his North American trek tour, titled I Miss You. 

According to Billboard, Adam's 25-date tour commenced on October 12, 2023, from Rogers Arena in Vancouver BC, and it will be closing in Denver's Ball Arena on December 12, 2023.

Adam has shows scheduled in Las Vegas, Memphis, Toronto, and more where he will be performing standup and some of his most popular songs. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?

Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia video

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia
Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons

Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons
Britney Spears 'learning freedom' after ending 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears 'learning freedom' after ending 13-year conservatorship
Khloe Kardashian shuts down Scott Disick's crush talk

Khloe Kardashian shuts down Scott Disick's crush talk
'Gen V' craze prompts Amazon to renew for season two

'Gen V' craze prompts Amazon to renew for season two
Frankie Grande spills the beans on bond with Ariana Grande

Frankie Grande spills the beans on bond with Ariana Grande
Britney Spears shuns TV interviews for upcoming memoir

Britney Spears shuns TV interviews for upcoming memoir
Netflix renews fan-favorite 'Sweet Magnolias' for season four

Netflix renews fan-favorite 'Sweet Magnolias' for season four
Britney's bombshell memoir exposes heartbreaking conservatorship ordeal

Britney's bombshell memoir exposes heartbreaking conservatorship ordeal
Marvel reportedly swaps ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ release dates

Marvel reportedly swaps ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ release dates