‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social' climbers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were roasted for using their personal time away from hectic life as an opportunity to expand their connections.



It has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Canouan to make contacts with big wigs as it is a common vacation destination of billionaires.

Speaking with GB News, Royal biographer Angela Levin grilled the California-based royal couple, accusing them of becoming “social climbers.”

“It's not a case of relaxing, it's it's a case of seeing the billionaires who can say 'here I am because network,'” the Royal expert said. “That's a thing. Of course. Networking.”

“You may go there making the people that she wants to use,” Angelia added. “And it's actually sort of shining. She can tick that. I think she's got lots of boxes in her head of ticking.”

“They are totally hypocrites,” Angelina continued bashing the former senior Royals. “And they're getting snottier and snottier.”

“And as they spend more time together and actually, they feel that what they do is more important than what anyone else does, and they don't have to toe the line, but they just tell other people what to do.”