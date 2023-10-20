 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social' climbers

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 20, 2023

‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social climbers
‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social' climbers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were roasted for using their personal time away from hectic life as an opportunity to expand their connections.

It has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Canouan to make contacts with big wigs as it is a common vacation destination of billionaires.

Speaking with GB News, Royal biographer Angela Levin grilled the California-based royal couple, accusing them of becoming “social climbers.”

“It's not a case of relaxing, it's it's a case of seeing the billionaires who can say 'here I am because network,'” the Royal expert said. “That's a thing. Of course. Networking.”

“You may go there making the people that she wants to use,” Angelia added. “And it's actually sort of shining. She can tick that. I think she's got lots of boxes in her head of ticking.”

“They are totally hypocrites,” Angelina continued bashing the former senior Royals. “And they're getting snottier and snottier.”

“And as they spend more time together and actually, they feel that what they do is more important than what anyone else does, and they don't have to toe the line, but they just tell other people what to do.”

More From Entertainment:

Will King Charles get ‘Christmas cuddle’ from Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Will King Charles get ‘Christmas cuddle’ from Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?
Britney Spears drops another bomb on Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir

Britney Spears drops another bomb on Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir
Prince Harry’s fears over Meghan Markle coming true

Prince Harry’s fears over Meghan Markle coming true
Jennifer Lopez fed up of Ben Affleck obsession with fast food? video

Jennifer Lopez fed up of Ben Affleck obsession with fast food?
Britney Spears' fans slam Sherri Shepherd for mocking singer on live show

Britney Spears' fans slam Sherri Shepherd for mocking singer on live show
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett recalls calling Angelina Jolie over alarming issue

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett recalls calling Angelina Jolie over alarming issue
Taylor Swift fans wreak havoc at restaurant to see her with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift fans wreak havoc at restaurant to see her with Travis Kelce
5 must watch kdramas of 2023 with top ratings

5 must watch kdramas of 2023 with top ratings
Justin Timberlake can't fight the urge to do Britney Spears dirty video

Justin Timberlake can't fight the urge to do Britney Spears dirty
Billie Eilish moves on from ex Jesse Rutherford, sparks new romance

Billie Eilish moves on from ex Jesse Rutherford, sparks new romance
'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o calls it quits with Selema Maskela

'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o calls it quits with Selema Maskela
Taylor Swift's parents approve of Travis Kelce: 'Finally met her match!'

Taylor Swift's parents approve of Travis Kelce: 'Finally met her match!'