Taylor Swift gets giddy during night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz

Taylor Swift is enjoying dinners with pals as she takes a break from her Eras Tour amid Travis Kelce romance

On Thursday, Taylor Swift stepped out with gal pals Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz for night out in West Hollywood.

Taylor was seen putting on an animated display and wrapping her arm around best-friend Selena Gomez as they headed out of the restaurant.

The Love Story singer cut a chic figure in in a white doily-style sheer top over a black tank top and wide-leg blue jeans.

She put her long blonde hair into a claw clip and completed her look with her classic red lip.

Meanwhile, Selena cut a casual figure in blue jeans and a black coat and top with white sandals. She out her short hair in a slick ponytail and kept her makeup minimal.

Actress Zoë, 34, also cut a casual figure in black overalls. The daughter of Lenny Kravitz had her raven hair in a slick updo.

Lately, the singer has been dedicating more of her time to her new boyfriend, Travis, and has been traveling across the United States to show her support at his sporting events.

Their relationship came into spotlight last month when Taylor attended his game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.