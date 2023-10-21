Adele extends Vegas Residency through 2024, adds more dates

Adele has revealed that her highly successful residency, "Weekends with Adele," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extended into 2024. Originally scheduled to conclude in November, the British singer-songwriter will now grace the stage for an additional 32 dates next year, treating fans to even more unforgettable performances.

The final leg of the "Weekends With Adele" residency is set to commence in mid-January 2024. Adele, known for her powerful vocals and candid charm, will perform at the renowned Las Vegas venue every Friday and Saturday night from January 19 through the end of March. After a brief hiatus in April, she will return on May 17, with the grand finale scheduled for June 15.

Adele took to Instagram to express her enthusiasm for the extension and to reflect on the profound impact the residency has had on her career and personal life. In a heartfelt caption accompanying a video compilation of her moments on stage and interacting with fans, the "Easy On Me" artist shared her sentiments.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life," she wrote. "I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!"

The close and personal connection with the audience during these shows has been a transformative experience for Adele. She expressed gratitude for the shared emotions and unforgettable moments with her fans. "The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, FaceTime calls, and flags," she reminisced.

Adele marveled at the joy that her emotionally charged songs brought to the audience, saying, "It's crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I've felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It's humanized everything I thought was scary."

Above all, the residency has rekindled Adele's love for the stage, reinforcing her belief that it's where she truly belongs. "Mostly though - it's just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I'm bloody good at it, and that it is 100% where I belong!" she concluded.

Adele's acclaimed residency originally began in November 2022 after being postponed in January 2022 due to the pandemic. She continued to perform through late 2022 and into 2023, eventually extending her residency into the summer and fall of 2023.

While no further details have been revealed, Adele had previously teased a concert film when announcing the first extension of the show. She expressed her desire to capture the magic on stage and share it with her fans, stating that the concert film would ensure that "anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

Fans worldwide can anticipate more mesmerizing performances and heartfelt interactions as Adele continues to grace the Las Vegas stage well into 2024, making the "Weekends with Adele" residency an unforgettable chapter in her illustrious career.

