Saturday, October 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk call it quits after things ‘fizzled out’

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s short romance is reported over after things “fizzled out” between the two.

Brady and Shayk were seen together multiple times during the past few months. Their romance became public in July when they were seen flirting in his car outside his Los Angeles home. Last month, they were seen arriving at Brady’s Tribecca apartment only minutes apart.

However, the NFL legend, who got divorced from model Gisele Bundchen in 2022, is no longer dating the famous model, per a TMZ report. The publication also reports that there’s no bad blood between the two and the separation was caused by their romance just fizzling out.

Brady was previously married to Gisele Bundchen for 13 years and shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian Lake with her.

Meanwhile Shayk, shares daughter Lea De Seine with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The supermodel has also dated soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo for five years before that.

Irina’s baby daddy Bradley Cooper is currently fueling rumors of romance with another supermodel, Gigi Hadid. The two have been seen together multiple times and have even been on a weekend getaway together. 

