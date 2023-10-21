Sofía Vergara spotted on date night with surgeon Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara is dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara was spotted while out on a date night with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

The actress, 51, wore a racy black lace corset top, plum-colored slacks and black heels. The doctor kept it simple in a navy button-down shirt and blue jeans.

The Modern Family star was photographed with her new beau during the same time as when Kim Kardashian’s star-studded birthday party was going on in the same area of Beverly Hills.

Although it was reported by many publications that the actress was in attendance at Kim’s 43rd birthday celebration, she was not in fact a guest at the party, per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Vergara is not the first actress surgeon Saliman has dated. He was in fact married to actress Bree Turner, known for the TV show Grimm and rom-com classic The Ugly Truth. He and Bree called it quits in 2018 after 10 years of marriage and two kids together.

Vergara, on the other hand, recently got divorced from her husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage.

The Magic Mike star, 46, has since moved on with actress Caitlin O’Connor, 33. The two were spotted leaving a gym in LA in September.