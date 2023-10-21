 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Saturday, October 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian takes Beverly Hills by storm with Kendall, Kylie Kenner

Kim Kardashian has been celebrating her birthday in style, whether that be alongside her children, her friends or even some of the members in the Kardashian-Jenner family. 

For one of the events alongside her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, Kim donned a vibrant red fitted dress at a Los Angeles eatery. 

The ensemble had cut outs and ties at both sides and her birthday look also sported jet black shades and orange strappy heels.

The other Kardashian sisters also made a striking appearance to attend their sister’s birthday bash. 

Khloe, 39, showed up in a leggy white mini dress with matching pumps styled with a handbag, while, the 27-year-old model Kendall wore floor length leopard printed dress with long sleeves.

The star-studded bash was accompanied by their 26-year-old sister who stunned a monochromatic look in a strapless black leather mini dress featuring zip detail.

Hailey Bieber, 26, a close friend of the Kardashians, was also spotted wearing a tan and brown head-to-toe outfit paired with an oversized jacket.

The list for the birthday night out for SKIMS founder also included other famous faces like Ivanka Trump, Lauren Sánchez, Sara Foster, and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Following the party, the momager, Kris Jenner, 67, paid tribute to her second child in an Instagram post and shared snaps of young Kim as well.

Caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful girl @kimkardashian ,” accompanied the post.

