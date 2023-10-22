 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Rod Wave's daredevil act leaves fans stunned at sold-out Nebraska show

American rapper Rod Wave recently pulled out an unusual stunt leaving his fans worried and surprised at the same time. 

It has been reported that the rapper was performing at his sold-out show in Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday and eventually decided to pull out a stunt.

According to TMZ, Rob climbed up on the top of a set piece, went up the fire escape, and eventually stood on the rail with his back facing the audience. 

He let himself loose and came crashing down and tore through the floor itself. Rod's fans were stunned and could be heard telling the singer not to do it.

Fortunately, he did not receive any serious injury and was spotted performing in Minnesota last night.

This appeared to be a reenactment of a stunt pulled by him in one of his music videos, Come See Me. 

This was the song being played when he decided to relive the adventure. 

