Jennifer Garner describes Reese Witherspoon as all-weather friend

Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

By
Mason Hughes

Friends always get your back—and Jennifer Garner just got one in the face of Reese Witherspoon. The actress opened up about how the latter helped her escape her rough phase.

Speaking at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event, the Daredevil star said, "I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life," the star pointed toward The Morning Show star present at the event, "This one was right there."

Remembering her efforts, the 51-year-old said, "The way I needed to get through it was to dance cardio," she continued. "And I dance cardio'd so hard, we broke her foot but she kept going," recounting her words, "Just keep dancing, ladies. Just keep dancing."

Jennifer previously opened up about divorcing Ben Affleck and the challenges following the separation.

"Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A," the Golden Globe winner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "And B, my children's eyes are on me."

Jennifer and Ben exchanged vows in 2005 and parted ways following their 10th anniversary in 2015. The pair shares three children.

