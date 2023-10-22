Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes

Kim Kardashian has previously worn the same dresses as Kanye West's ex Chaney Jones

Kim Kardashian has recently worn an outfit that bears a striking resemblance to one previously worn by Chaney Jones, who is known to have dated Kanye West.

This is the second time this year that Kim has stepped out in an outfit that was previously worn by Chaney.

On her 43rd birthday, Kim was photographed in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a stunning red dress that showcased her famous curves. The dress featured mesh-look material with knots down the sides and a plunging neckline. However, it appears that Chaney had previously worn the exact same dress back in September to celebrate her own birthday.

This is not the first instance of Kim and Chaney coincidentally wearing similar outfits. In July, both women were seen wearing the same high-neck white top with a skeletal pattern at Michael Rubin's Hamptons party.

The resemblance between Chaney and Kim, coupled with their shared style moments, has led to speculations that Kim follows in Chaney’s steps when it comes to style.

Meanwhile, Kim has also made headlines for an Instagram Story that featured her in the famous plum gown that she wore to an event in July. the dress had a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift’s Speak Now album cover. The story piqued interest as it had Speak Now playing in the background. Fans think that Kim might be over her feud with Taylor now that she is not with Kanye.