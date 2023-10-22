 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian has previously worn the same dresses as Kanye Wests ex Chaney Jones
Kim Kardashian has previously worn the same dresses as Kanye West's ex Chaney Jones 

Kim Kardashian has recently worn an outfit that bears a striking resemblance to one previously worn by Chaney Jones, who is known to have dated Kanye West.

This is the second time this year that Kim has stepped out in an outfit that was previously worn by Chaney.

On her 43rd birthday, Kim was photographed in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a stunning red dress that showcased her famous curves. The dress featured mesh-look material with knots down the sides and a plunging neckline. However, it appears that Chaney had previously worn the exact same dress back in September to celebrate her own birthday.

This is not the first instance of Kim and Chaney coincidentally wearing similar outfits. In July, both women were seen wearing the same high-neck white top with a skeletal pattern at Michael Rubin's Hamptons party.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes

The resemblance between Chaney and Kim, coupled with their shared style moments, has led to speculations that Kim follows in Chaney’s steps when it comes to style.

Meanwhile, Kim has also made headlines for an Instagram Story that featured her in the famous plum gown that she wore to an event in July. the dress had a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift’s Speak Now album cover. The story piqued interest as it had Speak Now playing in the background. Fans think that Kim might be over her feud with Taylor now that she is not with Kanye.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters
Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post

Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'
‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup video

‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup
‘BECKHAM’ director says David Beckham calling out Victoria was ‘unscripted’ video

‘BECKHAM’ director says David Beckham calling out Victoria was ‘unscripted’

Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles

Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles
Lady Gaga reunites with Michael Polansky at SNL afterparty

Lady Gaga reunites with Michael Polansky at SNL afterparty

Prince George warned the ‘clock is ticking’ for marriage video

Prince George warned the ‘clock is ticking’ for marriage
Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism

Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism
Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years

Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years