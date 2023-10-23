 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Bad Bunny’s SNL skits made unforgettable by Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 23, 2023

Bad Bunnys hilarious SNL skits were made memorable by Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal
Bad Bunny's hilarious SNL skits were made memorable by Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal

Bad Bunny had a night to remember as he took on the dual roles of host and musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The multi-talented Puerto Rican star received support from some major celebrities throughout the show, including Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal and Sir Mick Jagger.

The show kicked off with Bad Bunny delivering a monologue, with the assistance of Pedro Pascal, known for his role in The Last of Us. Pascal provided translation services and comical advice to the music star for his opener. Later in the episode, Pascal joined Bad Bunny in a skit, playing an overprotective mother alongside the Puerto Rican rapper-singer.

Lady Gaga, making her first SNL appearance since 2016, surprised viewers by introducing Bad Bunny for his first musical performance. With a Spanish accent, Gaga exclaimed, "Puerto Rico y todo el corillo, Bad Bunny!" before he took the stage to perform Un Preview from his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

In one of the sketches, Bad Bunny showcased his acting skills alongside the legendary Mick Jagger. The duo appeared in a hilarious telenovela sketch, where Bad Bunny portrayed a Spanish soap opera actor repeatedly slapped by his villainous father, played by Jagger. Jagger also made a cameo appearance in the "Convent Meeting" skit, a side-splitting parody of Sister Act 3.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘gruesome twosome’ is homeless in the UK

Prince Harry’s ‘gruesome twosome’ is homeless in the UK
Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy stylish 'girls lunch' in Miami

Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy stylish 'girls lunch' in Miami
Rebecca Loos says she caught David Beckham cheating on wife Victoria with Spanish model

Rebecca Loos says she caught David Beckham cheating on wife Victoria with Spanish model
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ fails to dethrone Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film at box office video

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ fails to dethrone Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film at box office
Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny to Translate Hilarious Spanish Monologue

Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny to Translate Hilarious Spanish Monologue

Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes
Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post

Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'
‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup video

‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup