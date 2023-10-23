Bad Bunny’s SNL skits made unforgettable by Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal

Bad Bunny's hilarious SNL skits were made memorable by Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal

Bad Bunny had a night to remember as he took on the dual roles of host and musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The multi-talented Puerto Rican star received support from some major celebrities throughout the show, including Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal and Sir Mick Jagger.

The show kicked off with Bad Bunny delivering a monologue, with the assistance of Pedro Pascal, known for his role in The Last of Us. Pascal provided translation services and comical advice to the music star for his opener. Later in the episode, Pascal joined Bad Bunny in a skit, playing an overprotective mother alongside the Puerto Rican rapper-singer.



Lady Gaga, making her first SNL appearance since 2016, surprised viewers by introducing Bad Bunny for his first musical performance. With a Spanish accent, Gaga exclaimed, "Puerto Rico y todo el corillo, Bad Bunny!" before he took the stage to perform Un Preview from his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

In one of the sketches, Bad Bunny showcased his acting skills alongside the legendary Mick Jagger. The duo appeared in a hilarious telenovela sketch, where Bad Bunny portrayed a Spanish soap opera actor repeatedly slapped by his villainous father, played by Jagger. Jagger also made a cameo appearance in the "Convent Meeting" skit, a side-splitting parody of Sister Act 3.