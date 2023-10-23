 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup

Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup

Blink-182, the iconic pop-punk band that has left an indelible mark on the music industry, is gearing up to release their highly anticipated album, One More Time

The album marks the reunion of their core lineup, featuring Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, who have been absent from the same stage since 2011.

In a recent interview on Zane Lowe's show on Apple Music 1, the band members opened up about their emotional journey back to one another. Travis Barker, the band's drummer, candidly expressed how the most crucial aspect of their reunion was rekindling their friendship. 

He revealed that the weight of unresolved issues and the lingering sense of importance regarding their relationship had always troubled him.

"It was always heavy on my heart that our friendship wasn't mended," Barker disclosed, referencing DeLonge's departure from the band in 2015. He admitted that trivial matters and any perceived toxicity no longer mattered, as their relationships were now intact.

The trio's reunion, as Barker explained, has not only mended their bonds as individuals but has also made their music stronger than ever. They have come to realize the profound impact their music has on their fans. "Having the ability to come together and fix the friendship and come back together as the brothers we are is so important to me because it allows me to be so insanely grateful for this and how it touches other people now," Barker added.

Their upcoming album, One More Time, is set to be released on October 20th via Columbia Records. The album's themes revolve around tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood. It promises to be a heartfelt offering that captures the essence of their journey and their enduring bond.

